1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our most recent narrative from Monday (09 Jun, spot at 144.70), we indicated that the increase in upward momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained advance just yet.' However, we pointed out that 'if USD were to break and hold above 145.50, it could potentially trigger a strong recovery.' Yesterday, USD broke below our ‘strong support’ level of 143.60. Not only has the likelihood of a recovery dissipated, but the chance of USD declining to 142.20 has also increased. However, should USD break above 144.40, it would suggest that it could trade in a broad range for a period of time."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We indicated yesterday that 'the current price movements are likely part of a range trading phase, expected to be between 143.60 and 145.10.' Our assessment was incorrect, as USD broke below 143.60, reaching a low of 143.16 before closing at 143.47. At the time of writing in the early Asian trade today, USD has fallen below 143.00. While strong downward momentum could outweigh oversold conditions, any further decline may not be able to reach 142.20 today (there is another support level at 142.50). On the upside, any recovery is likely to face strong resistance at 143.95, with minor resistance at 143.65."

Strong momentum could outweigh oversold conditions, but any further decline in US Dollar (USD) may not reach 142.20 today. In the longer run, not only has the likelihood of a recovery dissipated, but the chance of USD declining to 142.20 has also increased, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.