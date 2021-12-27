USD/JPY flirts with monthly top, around 114.50 region amid stronger USD

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand provided a modest lift to USD/JPY on Monday.
- The cautious mood could benefit the safe-haven JPY and keep a lid on further gains.
- Retreating US bond yields might also cap the upside amid the year-end thin liquidity.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the monthly top, around mid-114.00s.
The pair managed to attract some buying on the first day of a new trading week and was supported by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand. The Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating at least three rate hikes next year, turned out to be a key factor that extended some support to the greenback. That said, a combination of factors could hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Despite reports that the Omicron variant might be less severe than previously feared, investors remain uncertain over the economic impact of the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases. This, in turn, kept a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets and should help revive demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, could act as a headwind for the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases and the end-of-year thin liquidity conditions. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 114.80 region. This is closely followed by the key 115.00 psychological mark, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|114.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.62
|Daily SMA50
|113.89
|Daily SMA100
|112.23
|Daily SMA200
|110.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.51
|Previous Daily Low
|114.3
|Previous Weekly High
|114.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.33
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1300
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a very tight range around 1.1300 on Monday as trading volumes remain thin following the Christmas break. There won't be any high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day and subdued trading action is likely to remain unchanged.
GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.3400 as American traders return
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase around 1.3400 on Monday heading into the American session. The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside but no significant market action is expected ahead of the New Year holiday.
Gold Price Forecast: Optimism weighs on the greenback, December high at sight Premium
Gold trades at fresh one-week highs amid a better market mood putting pressure on the greenback. The American currency eases against most major rivals as Wall Street heads firmly north following the long Christmas weekend.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.