USD/JPY flat-lined below mid-114.00s, traders eye US data for some impetus

- USD/JPY attracted dip-buying near 114.00 on Thursday, though lacked bullish conviction.
- Stability in the equity markets undermine the safe-haven JPY and extended some support.
- Elevated US bond yields revived the USD demand and also acted as a tailwind for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair had good two-way price moves through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 114.30 region.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/JPY pair to defend the 114.00 mark and stage a goodish intraday bounce from the weekly low set earlier this Thursday. Signs of stability in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with the recent widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential, acted as a tailwind for the major.
In fact, the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond remained near zero due to the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy. Conversely, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to the highest level since January 2022 on Wednesday amid growing market acceptance that the Fed would begin raising interest rates in March to combat stubbornly high inflation.
Moreover, the US 2-year notes, which are highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, held steady above the 1.0% threshold, or the highest level since February 2020. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand, which further extended some support to the USD/JPY pair. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick or find acceptance above mid-114.00s.
The lack of follow-through buying suggests that investors now seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the upcoming FOMC policy meeting on January 25-26. This warrants some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the 116.35 area, or a five-year high touched earlier this January, has run its course and positioning for any meaningful gains.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|114.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.98
|Daily SMA50
|114.33
|Daily SMA100
|113.15
|Daily SMA200
|111.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.79
|Previous Daily Low
|114.21
|Previous Weekly High
|115.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.48
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
