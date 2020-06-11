USD/JPY flat-lined around 107.00 mark, moves little post-US data

- A strong pickup in the USD demand extended some support to the USD/JPY on Thursday.
- A sharp pullback in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped gains.
- The US PPI print and initial jobless claims data failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early dip to fresh one-month lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just above the 107.00 mark.
A strong pickup in the US dollar demand assisted the USD/JPY pair to find some support near the 106.80 region amid extremely oversold conditions on short-term charts. The pair, for now, seems to have stalled its sharp retracement slide witnessed since the beginning of this week.
The Fed on Wednesday was pretty downbeat in its assessment of the US economy. The gloomy outlook provided a strong lift to the greenback status as the global reserve currency and turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The US central bank also reiterated its commitment to maintaining extraordinary easy policy measures for some time. This, in turn, led to some strong follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields and kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair.
This coupled with a turnaround in the global risk sentiment continued benefitting the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status against its American counterpart. The strong bid tone surrounding the JPY further collaborated towards capping the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, Thursday's slightly better than expected Producer Price Index and mostly in line Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US did little to influence traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|107.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.24
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.88
|Previous Daily Low
|106.99
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
