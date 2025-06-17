USD/JPY firms as BoJ holds rates, Fed decision eyed

- USD/JPY extends gains, trading near 145.05 as traders favor the US Dollar amid global risk jitters.
- The Bank of Japan keeps its rates unchanged at 0.5% and reaffirms a gradual JGB taper plan through 2027.
- Focus shifts to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision and updated rate projections for fresh cues on the direction of the US Dollar.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is weakening against the US Dollar (USD) for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, as the Greenback remained firm amid lingering Middle East tensions and the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) status quo policy stance. The central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations, providing little support for the Yen as traders stick with the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades near 145.05, up about 0.67% for the week and staying just shy of last week’s peak. The pair holds firm as US Dollar demand persists, shrugging off mixed US Retail Sales and softer Industrial Production prints, with market focus still anchored on geopolitical risks and the wide Fed-BoJ policy divergence.
The Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.5% on Tuesday, aligning with market expectations, while also announcing plans to ease the pace of its bond purchase reductions in the coming year. Policymakers indicated they will scale back bond buying more gradually than previously planned to help maintain stability in long-term yields, which have faced upward pressure recently. Governor Kazuo Ueda reinforced the central bank’s cautious stance, noting that any further policy tightening will depend on consistent progress toward stable inflation and growth, while the bank remains ready to act if bond market conditions become volatile.
Meanwhile, as part of its gradual policy normalization, the Bank of Japan reaffirmed its roadmap to scale back Japanese Government Bond (JGB) purchases by ¥400 billion each quarter through March 2026. From April 2026 onward, the pace of tapering will slow to ¥200 billion per quarter, with a target to reduce monthly purchases to around ¥2 trillion by March 2027. This measured approach underscores the BoJ’s intention to gradually unwind its ultra-loose stance while minimizing sudden market disruptions, particularly as global economic and geopolitical risks persist. Adding to the Japanese Yen’s downside, reports also indicated that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump failed to reach a tariff deal during the G7 summit in Canada, further dampening market sentiment.
Looking ahead, the spotlight turns to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy decision on Wednesday, which will likely set the tone for the US Dollar in the near term. While no change in rates is widely expected, traders will dissect the updated dot plot and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for hints on when rate cuts could come back into play. With signs of easing inflation in the United States and lingering trade frictions, investors will be alert to any shifts in the Fed’s outlook that could sway US Dollar flows.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.26%
|0.49%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.26%
|0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.24%
|GBP
|-0.49%
|-0.21%
|-0.31%
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|0.05%
|0.31%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.10%
|0.31%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.27%
|NZD
|-0.10%
|0.08%
|0.33%
|0.09%
|-0.00%
|0.11%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.46%
|0.20%
|0.15%
|0.27%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
The Bank of Japan keeps its rates unchanged at 0.5% and reaffirms its
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1500 on sudden US Dollar strength
EUR/USD came under selling pressure and approaches the 1.1500 mark in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar gains bullish traction despite discouraging United States data and the poor performance of Wall Street.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3500, struggles to retain the threshold
GBP/USD remains on the back foot and struggles to retain the 1.3500 level in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The risk-averse market atmosphere amid Middle East tensions helps the USD stay resilient against its peers, causing the pair to stretch lower.
Gold fluctuates below $3,400 as traders turn reluctant ahead of Fed
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range below $3,400 in the American session on Friday. Traders remain reluctant to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions, while keeping a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
Bitcoin falls slightly as Trump calls security advisors to deal with Iran-Israel war
Bitcoin price declines slightly to around $106,000 on Tuesday following a mild recovery the previous day. Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early to return to Washington and meet with his national security team.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.