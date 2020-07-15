USD/JPY falls below 107.00, next support seen at 106.65 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY slides below the 107.00 level as the 107.42 resistance remains intact. The pair faces next support at 106.65, as Credit Suisse’s analysts note.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY remains capped at its downtrend from early June, 13 and 55-day averages and price resistance at 107.32/42.”
“Whilst low conviction the immediate risk is seen staying marginally lower whilst below here with support seen at 107.15/11 initially and with a move below 106.65 needed to clear the way for a retest of the lows from May and June and ‘neckline’ support at 106.12/105.98. Beneath here would see the completion of an important top to mark a more significant and concerted turn lower with support then seen next at 105.20/14 – the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.”
“Above 107.42 would see the downtrend break to see the trend shift neutral again. Only back above 107.80 would reassert an upward bias for a move back to the early July high at 108.17.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
