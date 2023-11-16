USD/JPY falls back towards 150.50, pares away mid-week gains

- The USD/JPY has slipped back into the 150.50 region.
- The pair couldn't hold onto gains above the 151.00 handle.
- US data sours market sentiment mood on Thursday.
The USD/JPY slipped to a Thursday low of 150.30 after a batch of bad US data soured risk appetite. The pair slipped from the 151.40 region as the USD/JPY whipsaws through the trading week.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week into November 10th missed the mark, showing nearly a two-year high of 231 thousand new unemployment benefit seekers versus the expected 220 thousand. The previous week showed 218 thousand new jobless claimants, and investors have rotated their perspective to now be concerned about the state of the US economy.
United States Industrial Production (MoM) falls 0.6% in October
US Industrial Production for October also declined past expectations, printing at -0.6% compared to the forecast -0.1%. US capacity fell from September's 0.1% soft reading, which was revised downwards from 0.3%.
The trading week will round out with Friday's US Building Permit and Housing Starts figures, where investors will be looking to take a pulse reading of the US economy.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY is churning near the extreme top-end of long-term trading, cycling the 151.00 level. The pair remains extremely well-bid, and the pair looks set for another fresh run at multi-decade highs above 152.00.
Medium-term support is coming from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising into 149.50, and the USD/JPY's long-term bull run has seen price action pull well away from the long-run 200-day SMA near 141.25.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|151.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.44
|Daily SMA50
|149.34
|Daily SMA100
|146.39
|Daily SMA200
|141.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.42
|Previous Daily Low
|150.05
|Previous Weekly High
|151.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.35
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.24
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower Treasury yields.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds
GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2450 and retreated to the 1.2400 area as the US dollar strengthened late on Thursday, despite weaker-than-expected US data and lower Treasury yields. A deterioration in risk sentiment supported the retreat.
Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975 Premium
Spot Gold rose significantly on Thursday, resuming the upside. XAU/USD broke above the $1,975 resistance area and jumped to the highest level in more than a week, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. The price rose more than $20, also driven by technical factors.
Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year
Celestia price noted a significant increase since its launch on October 31, adding itself among the cryptocurrencies that left a mark on the market. However, over the next couple of trading sessions, the cryptocurrency might see some decline owing to the barrage of supply set to flow into the market.
Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend
Alibaba (BABA) stock has sold off close to 10%, descending closely to long-term support at $78. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million