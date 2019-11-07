USD/JPY faces strong resistance around 109.75 – UOB

The up move in USD/JPY is seen meeting a tough barrier at 109.75 in the short-term horizon, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “The rapid deceleration in upward momentum came as a surprise as USD traded in a relatively quiet manner within a 108.84/109.24 range (we were expecting a move above 109.30). Momentum indicators are ‘flat’ now and USD is likely to trade sideways to slightly lower, expected to be between 108.70 and 109.10”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we changed our view for USD to “trade sideways” yesterday (05 Nov, spot at 108.60), the rapid surge that quickly approaches the top of the expected range at 109.30 came as a surprise (overnight high of 109.24). The rapid rise and the subsequent strong daily closing at 109.15 (the +0.54% gain is the largest 1-day advance in 1-1/2 months) suggest that a move above the August peak of 109.30 would not be surprising. However, there is a solid resistance at 109.75 and at this stage, the prospect a rise above this level within the next couple of weeks is not high. All in, USD is expected to trade with a firm footing from here as long as 108.45 (‘strong support’ level) is intact”.
EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low
The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.