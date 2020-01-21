USD/JPY: Extra upside above 110.67 loses traction – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group hinted at the idea that further gains above the 110.70 region in USD/JPY appears to be losing consensus.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘trade sideways’ yesterday was not wrong even though the registered range of 110.02/1110.21 was narrower than our expected range of 110.00/110.35. Momentum indicators are still mostly neutral and USD could continue to trade sideways for now. Expected range for today, 110.00/110.35.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After breaking above the major 109.75 resistance earlier last week, the gain made by USD has been relatively modest as it touched 110.28 last Friday. Despite the lack of ‘urgency’ after breaking a major resistance, the risk is still clearly on the upside. However, the lackluster price action suggests the prospect for a sustained rise above the next strong resistance at 110.67 is not high. On the downside, only a breach of 109.45 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate the current USD strength has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
