USD/JPY: Extra gains likely on a close above 118.65 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected a higher USD since late last week. In our latest narrative from yesterday (14 Mar, spot at 117.50), we highlighted that impulsive momentum suggests further USD strength. We added, “the next resistance level of note is at 118.00 followed by 2017 high near 118.65”. Our view was not wrong as USD surged to 118.21 during NY session before extending its gain. Overall, the current USD strength could continue for a while more and only a break of 117.30 (‘strong support’ level was at 116.40 yesterday) would indicate that the current strong upward pressure has eased. Looking ahead, a clear break of 118.65 would shift the focus to 119.10.”

24-hour view: “While we expected USD to ‘advance further’ yesterday, we were of the view that ‘overbought conditions suggest that 118.00 is likely out of reach for now’. We underestimated the upward momentum as USD soared to 118.21 before extending its advance after NY close. Conditions remain deeply overbought and while further USD strength is not ruled out, the chance for a break of the major resistance at 118.65 is not high for today. On the downside, a breach of 117.75 would indicate that the strong rally is ready to take a breather.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.