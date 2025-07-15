USD/JPY extends winning streak, US CPI data under spotlight

- USD/JPY revisits the two-month high around 148.00 ahead of the US CPI data for June.
- Japan’s Ishiba is expected to meet US Bessent this week.
- The US inflation is expected to have grown at a faster pace in June.
The USD/JPY pair extends its two-day winning streak on Tuesday, revisits the two-month high around 148.00 during the European session. The pair trades firmly amid trade frictions between the United States (US) and Japan.
Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Japan, which are separate from sectoral levies, after failing to close a trade deal during the 90-day tariff pause period. However, Tokyo continues to negotiate trade with Washington to close a trade deal before the new deadline of August 1.
Earlier in the day, the Yomiuri newspaper reported that Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, while he will attend the US national day at the World Expo 2025.
The imposition of significant tariffs on Tokyo by Washington has kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on the back foot.
Japanese Yen PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.36%
|1.20%
|1.27%
|0.05%
|-1.04%
|0.11%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|-0.36%
|0.84%
|0.95%
|-0.31%
|-1.42%
|-0.24%
|-0.53%
|GBP
|-1.20%
|-0.84%
|0.14%
|-1.14%
|-2.24%
|-1.07%
|-1.36%
|JPY
|-1.27%
|-0.95%
|-0.14%
|-1.23%
|-2.32%
|-1.12%
|-1.36%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.31%
|1.14%
|1.23%
|-1.12%
|0.07%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|1.04%
|1.42%
|2.24%
|2.32%
|1.12%
|1.20%
|0.89%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|1.12%
|-0.07%
|-1.20%
|-0.29%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.53%
|1.36%
|1.36%
|0.23%
|-0.89%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Meanwhile, investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect the US CPI data to have grown at a faster pace. The headline CPI is expected to have risen by 2.7%, faster than 2.4% in May.
Ahead of the US inflation data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to the three-week high around 98.00.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.7%
Previous: 2.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to multi-week lows below 1.1600
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades at its weakest level in three weeks below 1.1600. The US Dollar ignores the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US and preserves its strength, not allowing the pair to reverse its direction.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3400 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD struggles to hold its ground in the second half of the day on Wednesday and trades in negative territory below 1.3400. Earlier in the day, hot inflation data from the UK boosted Pound Sterling but renewed USD strength forced the pair to turn south.
Gold pulls away from session highs, trades below $3,330
Gold erases its daily gains and trades below $3,330 after rising above $3,340 earlier in the day. Although retreating US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD limit its losses, the broad-based USD strength limits the pair's upside as markets await comments from Fed officials.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.