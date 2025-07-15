USD/JPY extends winning streak, US CPI data under spotlight

USD/JPY revisits the two-month high around 148.00 ahead of the US CPI data for June.

Japan’s Ishiba is expected to meet US Bessent this week.

The US inflation is expected to have grown at a faster pace in June.

The USD/JPY pair extends its two-day winning streak on Tuesday, revisits the two-month high around 148.00 during the European session. The pair trades firmly amid trade frictions between the United States (US) and Japan.

Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Japan, which are separate from sectoral levies, after failing to close a trade deal during the 90-day tariff pause period. However, Tokyo continues to negotiate trade with Washington to close a trade deal before the new deadline of August 1.

Earlier in the day, the Yomiuri newspaper reported that Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, while he will attend the US national day at the World Expo 2025.

The imposition of significant tariffs on Tokyo by Washington has kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on the back foot.

Japanese Yen PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% 1.20% 1.27% 0.05% -1.04% 0.11% -0.18% EUR -0.36% 0.84% 0.95% -0.31% -1.42% -0.24% -0.53% GBP -1.20% -0.84% 0.14% -1.14% -2.24% -1.07% -1.36% JPY -1.27% -0.95% -0.14% -1.23% -2.32% -1.12% -1.36% CAD -0.05% 0.31% 1.14% 1.23% -1.12% 0.07% -0.23% AUD 1.04% 1.42% 2.24% 2.32% 1.12% 1.20% 0.89% NZD -0.11% 0.24% 1.07% 1.12% -0.07% -1.20% -0.29% CHF 0.18% 0.53% 1.36% 1.36% 0.23% -0.89% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Meanwhile, investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect the US CPI data to have grown at a faster pace. The headline CPI is expected to have risen by 2.7%, faster than 2.4% in May.

Ahead of the US inflation data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to the three-week high around 98.00.