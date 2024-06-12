USD/JPY extends upside on firmer US Dollar, all eyes on US CPI, Fed rate decision

The USD/JPY pair extends the rally near 157.15 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key events. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released on Wednesday. The FOMC monetary policy meeting and the press conference will also be the highlights of the day. The stronger-than-expected US jobs data released last week fueled the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might keep interest rates higher for longer, which provides some support for the Greenback. Market players will take more cues from the US CPI inflation data. The US CPI figure is projected to show an increase of 3.4% YoY in May, while core CPI is forecast to rise 3.5% YoY. The US Fed is anticipated to keep rates on hold at its June meeting on Wednesday. On the JPY’s front, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to maintain interest rates unchanged on Friday. Additionally, nearly two-thirds of economists from a Reuters poll showed the BoJ is expected to start tapering its monthly bond buying, now set at around 6 trillion yen ($38 billion). In the meantime, the interest rate divergence between the US and Japan continues to undermine the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the USD and create a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.