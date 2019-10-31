USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing more than 3% on Thursday.
- US-China trade uncertainty weighs on the market sentiment.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close the fourth straight day with losses.
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Risk-off flows dominate the markets on Thursday
With the market sentiment remaining sour in the second half of the day, the pair slumped to its lowest level in more than two weeks at 108.06. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.09, losing 0.68% on a daily basis.
Citing courses familiar with talks, Bloomberg on Thursday reported that China was unwilling to comply with the structural changes that the US requested as part of the trade deal. Reflecting the risk-averse atmosphere, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 3.6% on a daily basis at 1.708%.
Earlier in the day, commenting on the policy outlook after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy rate unchanged as expected, Governor Kuroda repeated that low rates were expected to continue "far beyond spring of 2020" and noted that the global economic recovery was being delayed by half a year more than previously thought.
On the other hand, with today's core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index ticking down to 1.7% on a yearly basis in September as expected, the US Dollar Index failed to gain recovery momentum and now remains on track to close the fourth straight day in the negative territory. As of writing, the index was down 0.15% on the day at 97.30.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|108.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.24
|Daily SMA50
|107.6
|Daily SMA100
|107.59
|Daily SMA200
|109.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.29
|Previous Daily Low
|108.72
|Previous Weekly High
|108.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.25
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.76
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.