USD/JPY extends slide to the 109.35 area

- US Dollar drops into the London fix, DXY falls to 89.81.
- USD/JPY corrects further lower after being rejected from above 110.00.
The USD/JPY broke below 109.60 and tumbled to 109.34, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. As of writing, it is trading slightly below 109.50, down 35 pips for the day.
The correction on Monday takes place after the US dollar was rejected from above 110.00. On Friday it peaked at 110.19, before bouncing to the downside. On Monday, price action remains limited amid a holiday in the US. Over the last hour, the greenback dropped across the board into the London fix.
Volatility is expected to remain low ahead of the Asian session. On Tuesday, the economic calendar shows PMIs as the key event of the day; regarding the week, attention is set on Friday’s NFP.
Economic numbers from the US are having a large impact on US yields, hence affecting USD/JPY. The 10-year yield closed lower last week below 1.60% and weighed on the greenback.
On the downside, the immediate support in USD/JPY is the 109.30 level followed by 109.00/05. On the upside, now 109.60 is a resistance level and then 109.75 before the 110.00 area.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|109.15
|Daily SMA100
|107.48
|Daily SMA200
|106.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.2
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.22 after upbeat German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, marginally higher on the day. German CPI beat estimates with 2.5% YoY in May. Trading volume is thin amid bank holidays in the US and the UK.
GBP/USD trades below 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD extends sideways grind above $1,900
The XAU/USD pair registered its first weekly close above $1,900 since early January on Friday and started the new week in a relatively calm manner.
Ripple records another win as judge stops SEC from accessing XRP legal concerns
The United States Security & Exchange Commission previously requested access to Ripple’s concerns regarding the legal status of XRP. Ripple Labs stated that the regulator’s requested communications are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.