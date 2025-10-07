USD/JPY extends rally to near 150.80 as Japanese Yen continues to underperform

The USD/JPY pair gains further to near 150.80 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair strengthens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to underperforms its peers amid expectations that the election of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) could de-rail the Bank of Japan (BoJ) from its policy normalization path.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.33% 0.37% 0.29% 0.04% 0.29% 0.51% 0.15% EUR -0.33% 0.05% 0.02% -0.28% -0.02% 0.19% -0.05% GBP -0.37% -0.05% -0.08% -0.33% -0.02% 0.10% -0.10% JPY -0.29% -0.02% 0.08% -0.24% 0.03% 0.13% -0.16% CAD -0.04% 0.28% 0.33% 0.24% 0.24% 0.43% 0.23% AUD -0.29% 0.02% 0.02% -0.03% -0.24% 0.07% -0.08% NZD -0.51% -0.19% -0.10% -0.13% -0.43% -0.07% -0.28% CHF -0.15% 0.05% 0.10% 0.16% -0.23% 0.08% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Japan’s PM Takaichi has criticized BoJ’s monetary tightening stance and has argued in favour of higher spending and tax cuts to offset rising cost of living costs, Reuters reported.

Weakening hopes of more BoJ interest rate hikes are unfavorable for the Japanese Yen, which was outperforming in past few weeks on growing acceptance of further policy tightening.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades higher despite firm Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets and ongoing government shutdown. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.3% higher to near 98.40.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders seem confident that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in each of its remaining two policy meetings this year.

For more cues on the monetary policy outlook, investors await speeches from a slew of Fed officials scheduled during the North American session.