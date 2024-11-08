USD/JPY extends correction to near 152.00 on Japan’s intervention alert

- USD/JPY slides further to near 152.00 as the Japanese yen strengthens after Japana Kato warned of possible intervention.
- The US Dollar tries to resume its upside trend on Trump policy optimism.
- On Thursday, the Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.50%-4.75%.
The USD/JPY pair falls further to near 152.00 in European trading hours on Friday. The asset weakens despite some recovery in the US Dollar (USD), suggesting a sheer strength in the Japanese Yen (JPY). The Yen gains after Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato alerted that the administration would take "appropriate action" to address excessive foreign exchange fluctuations.
“Will closely monitor the impact of Trump's policies on Japan's economy,” Kato added. In the comments from Kato, Trump’s policies point to a hike in import tariffs by 10%, which he promised in his election campaign.
Earlier, Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) leader Yuichiro Tamaki also warned that Trump’s protectionist policies could put further downward pressure on the Yen.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, strives to gain ground above 104.00. The US Dollar corrected sharply on Thursday as traders unwinded so-called ‘Trump trades’ and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy guidance was dovish.
On Thursday, the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75%, as expected, and showed confidence over the continuation of the policy-easing cycle with confidence that inflationary pressures remain on track to the bank’s target of 2%.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0800, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. A renewed US Dollar uptick and a cautious mood weigh on the pair, as traders digest the Trump win and the Fed rate cut ahead of the US preliminary Consumer Sentiment data for November.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2950 amid tepid risk sentiment
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2950 in the European session on Friday. The emergence of dip-buying in the US Dollar and a tepid risk tone undermine the pair. The BoE’s cautious rate cut could check the pair's downside as traders look to BoE-speak, US data for fresh incentives.
Gold price seems vulnerable while below $2,700 amid stronger USD, positive risk tone
Gold price drops to the $2,680 area during the first half of the European session on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Hopes that Trump's policies would spur economic growth and inflation, to a larger extent, overshadow the Fed's dovish outlook, which, in turn, helps revive the USD demand.
Bitcoin touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut
Bitcoin price rallied and reached a new all-time high of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut. Ethereum and Ripple followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.