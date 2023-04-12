- USD/JPY falls from four-week high on Wednesday after US CPI misses expectations.
- The fundamental backdrop still supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
- US CPI comes out lower than estimated, weighing on the US Dollar and giving a lift to the pair.
The USD/JPY pair falls from a four-week high on Wednesday after the release of US CPI showed an unexpected slowdown in inflation which increased expectations the Federal Reserve might put a brake on its aggressive rate-hiking agenda at its next meeting in May.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near the weekly low amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and this acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, looming recession risks seem to benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and further contribute to keeping a lid on the major. In fact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook, citing the impact of higher interest rates.
That said, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish near-term outlook continues to undermine the JPY and should help limit losses for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the new BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday it was appropriate to maintain the ultra-loose stance as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend. In contrast, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May and the bets were lifted by the upbeat US NFP report.
The US Consumer Prise Index in March came out at 0.1% MoM when a 0.3% rise had been forecast by economists. YoY the Index showed a rise of 5.0% when 5.2% had been expected from a previous 6.0% result. The data further reduced bets the Federal Reserve will hike rates at its nexrt policy meeting, which weighed on the US Dollar. Next on the data docket for Wednesday are the FOMC minutes, which will be looked upon for clues about the future rate-hike path and play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics.
From a technical perspective, acceptance above 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) could be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective pullback is more likely to attract fresh buying at lower levels and remain limited, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|133.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.17
|Daily SMA50
|133.26
|Daily SMA100
|133.32
|Daily SMA200
|137.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.81
|Previous Daily Low
|132.97
|Previous Weekly High
|133.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.63
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
