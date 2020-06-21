USD/JPY dwindles below 107.00 as risk aversion dominates in Asia

- USD/JPY looks for a firm direction around 106.85.
- Buyers and sellers jostle over the safe-haven allures of the USD and the JPY.
- Trade, virus and geopolitical tensions are all in play at the week’s start.
- No fresh data/events from Japan but risk catalysts to remain in the driver’s seat.
USD/JPY fades the pullback from 106.77 while stepping back from 106.88, currently around 106.85, amid the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday. The yen struggles for a clear move as traders seemed to be confused over the risk-safe natures of the respective currencies amid broad risk-off mood.
Fears of wave 2.0, Sino-American tension in the spotlight…
With the recent surge in the US coronavirus (COVID-19) figures, Florida marked an increase of 3.7% in cases versus a previous seven-day average of 3.5%, fears of the pandemic’s return loom over the market’s trading sentiment. Not only the US, Beijing, Japan, Germany and some parts of Asia are also flashing the red signals and propel the risks-aversion wave.
On a different note, the US and Chinese tussle are getting bitter with Beijing’s recent cancellation of American meat from Tyson, citing virus fears. Also, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s discussion with allies over steps on the Asian major offers an extra burden on the trade-negative mood. Even so, the Axios cite US President Donald Trump saying to step back from sanctions on Chinese diplomats over the Xinjiang issue to safeguard the trade deal. Additionally, attacks in London and tension between the North and the South of Korea add strength to the risk-off sentiment.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.40% to 3,045. It should also be noted that the other risk catalysts, namely US 10-year Treasury yields and Wall Street benchmarks flashed negative signals on Friday.
Looking forward, the qualitative factors contributing to the risks will be in the spotlight amid a lack of major data/events concerning the pair in Asia. Among them, the virus updates and the US-China headlines will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Unless slipping back below an ascending trend line from May 06, at 106.70 now, sellers might refrain to challenge the monthly low near 106.55, needless to mention dreaming of the May month low close to 106.00. On the contrary, buyers might take fresh positions on the upside break above June 16 peak surrounding 107.65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|106.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.77
|Daily SMA50
|107.46
|Daily SMA100
|108.11
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.06
|Previous Daily Low
|106.77
|Previous Weekly High
|107.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.67
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Pressured above 0.6800, eyes RBA’s Lowe’s speech
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6820, the lowest since June 15, at the start of the week’s trading in Asia. The escalation in the US-China tussle adds pressure onto the market mood. RBA’s Low, PBOC rate decision eyed for immediate direction.
USD/JPY dwindles below 107.00 as risk aversion dominates in Asia
USD/JPY looks for a firm direction around 106.85. Buyers and sellers jostle over the safe-haven allures of the USD and the JPY. Trade, virus and geopolitical tensions are all in play at the week’s start.
Gold: Bulls attack $1,750 amid risk-off mood
Gold buyers refreshed monthly high before stepping back below $1,750 afterward. The precious metal registered notable up-moves on Friday as fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 escalated amid fresh numbers from the US.
The state of the US electorate and the markets: A one way street until the Fall
Presidential election years are the pinnacle of political entertainment in the United States. There is more public interest, more press coverage, more voting and this year more polarization than in any election in a generation.
Oil dips before Baker Hughes data which shows a decline in working rigs
WTI had a pretty good session on Friday breaking the USD 40.00 per barrel psychological level once again. In the US session, there has been a decline in prices as the COVID-19 data seems to be getting worse in the US.