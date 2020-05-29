USD/JPY drops to near 2-week lows amid escalating US-China tensions

- USD/JPY comes under some heavy selling pressure amid worsening US-China relations.
- The downfall confirms a stiff resistance near 50-day SMA, just ahead of the 108.00 mark.
- Friday’s key focus will be on Trump’s response to China’s security law for Hong Kong.
The USD/JPY pair dived to near two-week lows in the last hour, albeit managed to find some support ahead of the 107.00 round-figure mark.
Having repeatedly failed to make it through 50-day SMA hurdle, ahead of the 108.00 round-figure mark, the pair witnessed some aggressive selling on Friday and broke down of a near two-week-old trading range. Concerns about worsening US-China relations benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
China’s parliament on Thursday endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong and raised fears about a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment, which overshadowed the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy.
On the other hand, the bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated, instead was further fueled by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, inspired bearish traders and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's offered tone through the Asian session.
The pair dropped to its lowest level since May 18, though the downside remained limited, at least for the time being. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for the US President Donald Trump's news conference regarding China's move to tighten control over the city of Hong Kong.
In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from Friday's US economic docket – featuring the release of Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending data, Goods Trade Balance figures and will be followed by Chicago PMI and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|107.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.19
|Daily SMA50
|107.86
|Daily SMA100
|108.38
|Daily SMA200
|108.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.57
|Previous Weekly High
|108.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU hopes, US-Sino tensiosn
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ inflation, US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.