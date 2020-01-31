USD/JPY drops to four-week lows under 108.40 as Wall Street tumbles

- Equity prices extend losses in Wall Street on global growth concerns.
- USD/JPY accelerates decline on Friday, points to further losses.
The USD/JPY pair remained under pressure on Friday amid a sharp decline in Wall Street that boosted the Japanese yen. The pair fell to 108.29, the lowest level since January 8. Near the end of the week, it was hovering around 108.40, a relevent technical support.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones was falling more than 500 points or 1.75% and the S&P 1.68%. Fears about the impact on global growth from the virus outbreak weigh on stocks on Friday. US bonds soared and among currencies, the yen and the Swiss franc rallied.
USD/JPY has fallen in eight out of the last nine trading days. On Friday it accelerated the decline as risk aversion intensified. US economic data did not offer support to the pair. The greenback also lost ground versus main European currencies. The DXY tumbled 0.40% from 97.90 to below 97.50. Emerging markets currencies were the most affected.
A new week, a new month
The new month brings historic changes with the United Kingdom out of the European Union but still markets will continue to focus on the coronavirus. Chinese PMI data is due on Monday (numbers unlikely to include impact of the virus).
In the US on Monday, the Democratic Party presidential primaries officially kick off. Regarding data, the economic calendar for next week included the ISM and the official employment report. Market consensus looks for an increase in NFP of 156K.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|108.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.39
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.09
|Previous Daily Low
|108.58
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.64
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan
The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell
As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.
Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.