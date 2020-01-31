USD/JPY drops to four-week lows under 108.40 as Wall Street tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Equity prices extend losses in Wall Street on global growth concerns. 
  • USD/JPY accelerates decline on Friday, points to further losses. 

The USD/JPY pair remained under pressure on Friday amid a sharp decline in Wall Street that boosted the Japanese yen. The pair fell to 108.29, the lowest level since January 8. Near the end of the week, it was hovering around 108.40, a relevent technical support. 

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones was falling more than 500 points or 1.75% and the S&P 1.68%. Fears about the impact on global growth from the virus outbreak weigh on stocks on Friday. US bonds soared and among currencies, the yen and the Swiss franc rallied. 

USD/JPY has fallen in eight out of the last nine trading days. On Friday it accelerated the decline as risk aversion intensified. US economic data did not offer support to the pair. The greenback also lost ground versus main European currencies. The DXY tumbled 0.40%  from 97.90 to below 97.50. Emerging markets currencies were the most affected.  

A new week, a new month 

The new month brings historic changes with the United Kingdom out of the European Union but still markets will continue to focus on the coronavirus. Chinese PMI data is due on Monday (numbers unlikely to include impact of the virus). 

In the US on Monday, the Democratic Party presidential primaries officially kick off. Regarding data, the economic calendar for next week included the ISM and the official employment report. Market consensus looks for an increase in NFP of 156K. 
 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.42
Today Daily Change -0.49
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 108.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.39
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.75
Daily SMA200 108.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.09
Previous Daily Low 108.58
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan

EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan

The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell

As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.

GBP/USD News

Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit

Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit

The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.

Read more

WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows

WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows

Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures