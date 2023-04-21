USD/JPY drops to four-day low, flirts with 50-day SMA around 133.70 region

- USD/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday.
- Stronger inflation figures from Japan and a softer risk tone benefit the safe-haven JPY.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes act as a tailwind for the USD and could limit further losses.
The USD/JPY pair drifts lower for the second successive day on Friday and drops to a four-day low, around the 133.70 region during the early part of the European session.
A combination of factors provides a goodish lift to the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, drags the USD/JPY pair away from a multi-week high, around the 135.10-135.15 region touched on Wednesday. According to the data released earlier this Friday, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) ticked down to a 3.2% YoY rate in March from 3.3% previous. This, however, was well above the 2.6% estimated and the Bank of Japan’s target range. Furthermore, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile oil and food prices, accelerated to a 3.8% YoY rate from 3.5% in February, surpassing expectations for a reading of 3.4%. This, in turn, indicates broadening price pressure in the world's third-largest economy and keeps alive expectations that the BoJ could begin to phase out its massive stimulus programme later this year.
Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. Investors remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs, which, in turn, take its toll on the global risk sentiment. Meanwhile, the flight to safety leads to a further slide in the US Treasury bond yields, resulting in the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential and lending additional support to the JPY. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue raising interest rates acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and could help limit the downside for the major. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish trades before positioning for any meaningful intraday fall.
Traders now look forward to the release of the flash PMI prints from the US, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|134.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.76
|Daily SMA50
|133.69
|Daily SMA100
|133.01
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.97
|Previous Daily Low
|134.01
|Previous Weekly High
|134.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.83
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
