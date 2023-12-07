USD/JPY drops on its worst day in over a year, breaches 142.00

- USD/JPY is on track for its single-worst performing day in 13 months.
- The Japanese Yen is rally hard across the board, gaining ground against the entire FX market.
- Hints of possible tightening from BoJ Governor Ueda sparked the Yen’s rally on Thursday.
The USD/JPY is on pace to see it’s single worst trading day since November of 2022 after plunging over four percent on Thursday with a broad-market rally for the Japanese Yen (JPY). The USD/JPY tipped into its lowest bids in since August below 142.00 after the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted that further policy tightening could be on the cards, with an end of the BoJ’s long-running negative rate policy on the table.
Boj Governor Ueda noted that Japan faces an “even more challenging” scenario heading into 2024, highlighting that the BoJ has “several options” on how the Japanese central bank might approach targeting interest rates moving forward.
BoJ finally edging closer to lifting rates?
Japan’s core inflation rate hit 2.9% in October, and Japanese inflation has exceeded the BoJ’s main inflation target rate for well over a year, and the BoJ itself doesn’t anticipate inflation receding below the central bank’s own 2% until sometime in 2025.
Japan’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has hit above the BoJ’s target band for 19 consecutive months. Markets are rapidly increasing their bets that the BoJ will finally be pushed off of their hyper-easy monetary policy perch sooner rather than later, on expectations that wages will begin to finally see moderate wage gains as Japanese workers and consumers grapple with inflation running much hotter for much longer than many expected, eclipsing long-running wage stagnation.
The BoJ next meets for another rate review on December 18 & 19, followed by a quarterly growth and inflation forecast review in late January. Investors will be keeping eyes glued closely to statements coming from the BoJ in the weeks to come as traders look for signs of more than just verbal movement from Japanese policymakers.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.40%
|-0.28%
|-0.01%
|-0.86%
|-2.81%
|-0.63%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.41%
|0.11%
|0.40%
|-0.45%
|-2.40%
|-0.22%
|0.33%
|GBP
|0.30%
|-0.09%
|0.29%
|-0.55%
|-2.50%
|-0.32%
|0.21%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.40%
|-0.29%
|-0.85%
|-2.83%
|-0.62%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.87%
|0.48%
|0.57%
|0.86%
|-1.92%
|0.25%
|0.77%
|JPY
|2.74%
|2.37%
|2.43%
|2.70%
|1.85%
|2.14%
|2.65%
|NZD
|0.64%
|0.24%
|0.35%
|0.62%
|-0.24%
|-2.09%
|0.55%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|0.08%
|-0.77%
|-2.72%
|-0.54%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY has accelerated towards the downside, pulling away from intraday levels and pinning near-term technical indicators deep in oversold territory. The pair plunged into touch distance of 141.50, extending declines during the American market session, and the pair is seeing a limited pullback above the 143.00 handle.
Despite paring away some of the day’s more extreme losses, the pair still remains steeply off highs on Thursday, down nearly 2.75% from opening bids near 147.20.
In a single day the USD/JPY went from softly bearish to collapsing into the 200-day Simple Moving Average, and a bullish rebound will need to make significant headway before recovering the 147.00 handle. The 50-day SMA is rotating into a bearish stance well above Thursday’s price action, pushing down into the 1149.00 region.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.28
|Today Daily Change
|-4.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.78
|Today daily open
|147.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.12
|Daily SMA50
|149.49
|Daily SMA100
|147.41
|Daily SMA200
|142.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.5
|Previous Daily Low
|146.9
|Previous Weekly High
|149.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.66
|Previous Monthly High
|151.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.22
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 ahead of NFP Premium
EUR/USD recovered from three-week lows and peaked at 1.0817. It is hovering around the 1.800 area. The pair rose on Thursday supported by a weaker US Dollar amid risk appetite. The focus turns to Friday’s NFP report.
USD/JPY stabilises around 143.50 after wild moves
The Japanese Yen rose sharply on Thursday, boosted by hawkish BoJ expectations. USD/JPY trimmed losses after losing more than 500 pips, and rose from a 4-month low at 141.60 to the 143.60 zone.
Gold offers no clear signs, recovery limited by $2,040 Premium
Gold advanced to the $2,040 area in the second half of the day on Thursday but lost its momentum. Despite the renewed USD weakness, rising US yields limit XAU/USD's upside as market focus shifts to Friday's November jobs report.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC fights $43,860 as SEC and spot ETF issuers engage
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, confronting a key barrier on the weekly timeframe, with all signs pointing to imminent victory. This is especially true as tailwinds remain strong for the king of cryptocurrency.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA rises on Thursday but looks set to halt five-week rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) looked like it might end its five-week streak of gains this week as the index drifted lower during the first three sessions through Wednesday. The DJIA has gained 0.16% on Thursday and would only eke out another weekly gain if it rallies intensely on Friday.