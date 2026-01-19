USD/JPY drops below 158.00 amid weak US Dollar, Japan Takaichi calls snap election

The USD/JPY pair trades 0.12% lower to near 157.85 during the European trading session on Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms broadly, following the tariff announcement by the United States (US) on several European Union (EU) members and the United Kingdom (UK).

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower to near 99.18.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.21% -0.22% -0.13% -0.20% -0.24% -0.50% -0.52% EUR 0.21% -0.00% 0.09% 0.02% -0.03% -0.29% -0.31% GBP 0.22% 0.00% 0.11% 0.02% -0.03% -0.28% -0.31% JPY 0.13% -0.09% -0.11% -0.09% -0.13% -0.39% -0.42% CAD 0.20% -0.02% -0.02% 0.09% -0.04% -0.30% -0.33% AUD 0.24% 0.03% 0.03% 0.13% 0.04% -0.27% -0.28% NZD 0.50% 0.29% 0.28% 0.39% 0.30% 0.27% -0.03% CHF 0.52% 0.31% 0.31% 0.42% 0.33% 0.28% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump imposed 10% tariffs on EU members in retaliation for their opposition to Washington’s desire to purchase Greenland. In response, EU members have jointly condemned Trump’s tariff threats, calling them “blackmail”, which would be retaliated with equal countermeasures.

European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen has warned that territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law, and these tariffs would undermine “transatlantic relations” that could risk a “dangerous downward spiral".

Meanwhile, US markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Martin L. King Birthday.

Though investors have underpinned the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the US Dollar (USD), the latter is underperforming its other peers as Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi has announced that it will dissolve its parliament’s lower house on January 23. Takaichi added, “My administration will put an end to excessively tight fiscal policy.”

This week, the major trigger for the Japanese Yen will be the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. The BoJ is expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.75%.

(This story was corrected at 11:11 GMT on Monday to say in the first paragraph that the tariff announcement by the United States (US) on several European Union (EU) members and the United Kingdom (UK), and not the US.)