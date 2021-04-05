USD/JPY: Depressed below 111.00 amid mixed sentiment as Japan holds the fort in Asia

- USD/JPY extends pullback from intraday top, fails to extend Friday’s winning streak.
- Upbeat US employment figures, hopes of President Biden’s $2.25 trillion stimulus fail to please bulls amid Easter Monday holiday.
- S&P 500 Futures, Nikkei 225 offer positive start to the week, US 10-year Treasury yield extend Friday’s weakness.
- Risk catalysts remain as the key but US ISM Services PMI can offer intermediate moves.
USD/JPY drops towards the intraday low of 110.60 as Tokyo opens for Monday’s trading. In doing so, the risk barometer fails to portray the market mood backed by Friday’s welcome US data and the recent optimism over US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending. However, off in major Asian bourses, namely Australia, New Zealand and China, seem to restrict the quote’s latest moves.
Republicans join the US business lobby and show readiness to conquer Biden’s optimistic infrastructure spending plan due to a tax hike. However, recent comments from the Biden Administration suggest the Democratic Party member’s readiness to use Presidential power to push for the key relief package.
Elsewhere, the US economy has been flashing upbeat readings off-late, which in turn strengthens the global optimism as being the world’s economic leader. On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls surged by 916K and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised up the figures for February and January while announcing March’s details.
Also on the risk positive side could be the faster vaccinations and hopes of further stimulus. During the weekend, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's secretary-general Toshihiro Nikai said in a television program that Japan may need to compile a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year to combat the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
On the contrary, the US-China tussles and the covid woes in Europe, not to forget fears of the virus strain, test the risk-on mood. Also challenging the sentiment could be the US 10-year Treasury yields that seesaw around January 2020 tops.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.50% whereas Nikkei 225 prints 0.67% intraday gains by the press time.
Looking forward, risk news will be the key to watch ahead of the US ISM Services PMI for March, expected 58.5 versus 55.3 prior.
Read: US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Expectations are high
Technical analysis
Friday’s bullish spinning top and sustained trading above January 2020 top near 110.30 keeps USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|110.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.26
|Daily SMA50
|106.99
|Daily SMA100
|105.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.75
|Previous Daily Low
|110.37
|Previous Weekly High
|110.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.37
|Previous Monthly High
|110.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.21
EUR/USD: Looks to regain 1.1800 amid covid woes, long weekend
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.