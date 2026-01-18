The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers to near 157.80 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) amid intervention fear from Japanese officials. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama hinted at the possibility of joint intervention with the United States (US) to support the struggling currency. Katayama on Friday reiterated her warning that all options, including direct currency intervention, are available for dealing with the recent weakness in the Japanese Yen.

Felix Ryan, an FX strategist at ANZ, said, “Approaching the intervention stage is often accompanied by statements from Japan’s Ministry of Finance or government officials about yen levels, or by inquiries made to counterparties.”

On the other hand, improving US labor market data have pushed back expectations of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June. This, in turn, could provide some support to the Greenback against the Japanese Yen (JPY). Fed officials signaled no urgency to act further until they see more evidence that inflation will sustainably abate toward their 2% target. Morgan Stanley analysts updated their forecast for 2026, projecting one rate cut in June and another in September, instead of in January and April.