TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

China’s economy grows 1.2% QoQ in Q4 2025 vs 1.0% expected

China’s economy grows 1.2% QoQ in Q4 2025 vs 1.0% expected
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

China’s economy expanded 1.2% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, compared to a 1.1% growth in Q3, the official data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. The figure came in above the market consensus of 1.0%. 

On an annual basis, the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate rose 4.5% in Q4 after advancing 4.8% in the previous quarter, stronger than the market expectation of 4.4% print. 

China’s annual December Retail Sales increased by 0.9% versus 1.2% expected and 1.3% prior, while Industrial Production came in at 5.2% versus 5.0% estimate and November’s reading of 4.8%. 

Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment fell 3.8% year-to-date (YTD) year-over-year (YoY) in December vs. a decrease of 3.0% expected and a decline of 2.6% in the previous reading.

AUD/USD reaction to China’s data dump

The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges slightly higher in an immediate reaction to the China’s GDP and activity data. At the time of press, the AUD/USD pair was up 0.02% on the day at 0.6686.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.20%-0.08%-0.24%-0.13%-0.01%-0.22%-0.48%
EUR0.20%0.13%-0.02%0.07%0.18%-0.02%-0.28%
GBP0.08%-0.13%-0.15%-0.05%0.04%-0.13%-0.40%
JPY0.24%0.02%0.15%0.09%0.21%0.01%-0.25%
CAD0.13%-0.07%0.05%-0.09%0.12%-0.08%-0.35%
AUD0.01%-0.18%-0.04%-0.21%-0.12%-0.21%-0.47%
NZD0.22%0.02%0.13%-0.01%0.08%0.21%-0.27%
CHF0.48%0.28%0.40%0.25%0.35%0.47%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Sunday at 23:36 GMT as a preview of China's Trade Balance data.

China quarterly GDP Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data at 02.00 GMT on Monday. China quarterly GDP is estimated to grow 1.0% in the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to an expansion of 1.1% in Q3. On an annual basis, the Chinese economy is forecast to expand 4.4% versus 4.8% prior.

The GDP data is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in China during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of China’s economic activity. 

Meanwhile, Retail Sales are expected to show an increase of 1.2% year-over-year (YoY) in December, compared to 1.3% in the previous reading. Industrial Production is projected to show a rise of 5.0% YoY in the same period versus 4.8% prior.

How could the China quarterly GDP affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the China quarterly GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens after improving US labor market data have pushed back expectations of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the January 15 high of 0.6710. The next resistance level emerges at the January 13 high of 0.6727, en route to the January 7 high of 0.6767.

To the downside, the January 9 low of 0.6663 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the December 8 low of 2024 at 0.6614. The next contention level is located at the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6595.

GDP FAQs

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 despite increased risk aversion

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 despite increased risk aversion

EUR/USD gains ground after four days of losses, trading around 1.1630 during the Asian hours on Monday. The upside in the risk-sensitive pair may remain capped amid rising safe-haven demand, driven by escalating uncertainty surrounding the US–Greenland issue.

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

GBP/USD gathers strength to near 1.3400 on Trump’s tariff threats

The GBP/USD pair gains traction to around 1.3400 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling amid US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats against Europe over ‌Greenland. The US markets are closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Gold skyrockets to record high as dispute over Greenland escalates

Gold skyrockets to record high as dispute over Greenland escalates

Gold spikes to a fresh all-time peak, around the $4,700 neighborhood, at the start of a new week as US President Donald Trump reignites a trade war over Greenland, boosting demand for safe-haven assets. Moreover, a US Dollar pullback from its highest level since December 9 turns out to be another factor benefiting the bullion. However, growing on-hold Fed bets could act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Week ahead: US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

Week ahead: US PCE and Davos in focus for Dollar traders – BoJ meets

US PCE, PMIs and remarks from Davos could impact Fed cut bets. BoJ to stand pat; focus to fall on guidance after election reports. UK CPI and retail sales data may confirm bets of more BoE cuts. Eurozone PMIs and Australian jobs data also on the agenda.

Think ahead: Powell to the people

Think ahead: Powell to the people

What’s more surprising: the Fed Chair addressing the world by speaking directly to camera to accuse the White House of undermining the central bank’s independence - or markets barely reacting?

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers