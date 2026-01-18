China’s economy grows 1.2% QoQ in Q4 2025 vs 1.0% expected

China’s economy expanded 1.2% QoQ in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, compared to a 1.1% growth in Q3, the official data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. The figure came in above the market consensus of 1.0%.

On an annual basis, the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate rose 4.5% in Q4 after advancing 4.8% in the previous quarter, stronger than the market expectation of 4.4% print.

China’s annual December Retail Sales increased by 0.9% versus 1.2% expected and 1.3% prior, while Industrial Production came in at 5.2% versus 5.0% estimate and November’s reading of 4.8%.

Meanwhile, the Fixed Asset Investment fell 3.8% year-to-date (YTD) year-over-year (YoY) in December vs. a decrease of 3.0% expected and a decline of 2.6% in the previous reading.

AUD/USD reaction to China’s data dump

The Australian Dollar (AUD) edges slightly higher in an immediate reaction to the China’s GDP and activity data. At the time of press, the AUD/USD pair was up 0.02% on the day at 0.6686.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.08% -0.24% -0.13% -0.01% -0.22% -0.48% EUR 0.20% 0.13% -0.02% 0.07% 0.18% -0.02% -0.28% GBP 0.08% -0.13% -0.15% -0.05% 0.04% -0.13% -0.40% JPY 0.24% 0.02% 0.15% 0.09% 0.21% 0.01% -0.25% CAD 0.13% -0.07% 0.05% -0.09% 0.12% -0.08% -0.35% AUD 0.01% -0.18% -0.04% -0.21% -0.12% -0.21% -0.47% NZD 0.22% 0.02% 0.13% -0.01% 0.08% 0.21% -0.27% CHF 0.48% 0.28% 0.40% 0.25% 0.35% 0.47% 0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Sunday at 23:36 GMT as a preview of China's Trade Balance data.

China quarterly GDP Overview

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) will publish its data at 02.00 GMT on Monday. China quarterly GDP is estimated to grow 1.0% in the fourth quarter (Q4), compared to an expansion of 1.1% in Q3. On an annual basis, the Chinese economy is forecast to expand 4.4% versus 4.8% prior.

The GDP data is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in China during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of China’s economic activity.

Meanwhile, Retail Sales are expected to show an increase of 1.2% year-over-year (YoY) in December, compared to 1.3% in the previous reading. Industrial Production is projected to show a rise of 5.0% YoY in the same period versus 4.8% prior.

How could the China quarterly GDP affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the China quarterly GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar strengthens after improving US labor market data have pushed back expectations of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the January 15 high of 0.6710. The next resistance level emerges at the January 13 high of 0.6727, en route to the January 7 high of 0.6767.

To the downside, the January 9 low of 0.6663 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the December 8 low of 2024 at 0.6614. The next contention level is located at the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6595.