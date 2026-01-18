US President Donald Trump said that he would slap tariffs on eight European countries that have opposed his plan to take Greenland, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Trump vowed on Saturday to implement a 10% tariff on goods from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, starting from February 1, until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

European Union (EU) ambassadors reached a broad agreement on Sunday to intensify efforts to dissuade Trump from imposing levies on European allies, while also preparing retaliatory measures should the duties go ahead.

Market reaction

As of writing, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.22% on the day at 1.1624.