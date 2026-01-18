TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump hits 8 European nations with tariffs as he pursues Greenland

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

US President Donald Trump said that he would slap tariffs on eight European countries that have opposed his plan to take Greenland, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. 

Trump vowed on Saturday to implement a 10% tariff on goods from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, starting from February 1, until the US is allowed to buy Greenland.

European Union (EU) ambassadors reached a broad agreement on Sunday to intensify efforts to dissuade Trump from imposing levies on European allies, while also preparing retaliatory measures should the duties go ahead.

Market reaction

As of writing, the EUR/USD pair is up 0.22% on the day at 1.1624.

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

