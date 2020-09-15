USD/JPY could slip back to 105.20 – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY could drop further and test the 105.20 region in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “After trading in a quiet manner for several days, the sudden lurch lower in USD came as a surprise (overnight low of 105.53). The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but with no sign of stabilization just yet, USD could breach the major support at 105.50. That said, it is left to be seen if it can maintain a foothold below this level (next support is at 105.20). Resistance is at 105.90 followed by 106.05.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Monday (07 Sep, spot at 106.25) wherein USD ‘is likely in a consolidation phase and is expected to trade between 105.50 and 106.90 for a period of time’. After a week, USD is approaching the bottom of the range as it dropped to 105.53 yesterday (14 Sep). Downward momentum has improved considerably and from here, USD is expected to trade with a downward bias towards the next major support at 105.10. Overall, the negative bias in USD is deemed as intact as long as it does not move above the ‘strong resistance’ level at 106.30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
