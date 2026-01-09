TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Stays near 1.1650 with fading momentum

  • EUR/USD trades below the nine- and 50-day EMAs at 1.1680 and 1.1696, respectively.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index, currently at 39, is bearish, indicating fading momentum.
  • The pair may fall toward the six-week low of 1.1589.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Stays near 1.1650 with fading momentum
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD holds ground after five days of losses, trading around 1.1650 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 39 (bearish) trends lower, confirming fading momentum rather than oversold conditions.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair sits beneath the nine- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the short-term average rolling over at 1.1696 and the 50-day flattening near 1.1680. The crossover structure remains positive, yet the loss of moving-average support keeps the near-term bias fragile.

The EUR/USD pair may navigate the region around the six-week low of 1.1589, set on December 1. A daily close below the first support could expose the next base around 1.1468, the lowest level since August 2025.

On the upside, the initial resistance lies at the crossover at medium- and short-term averages around 1.1680 and 1.1696, respectively. A daily close above the averages would revive the momentum and support the EUR/USD pair to target the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24, followed by the 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%0.02%0.22%0.07%0.02%0.12%0.01%
EUR0.02%0.04%0.24%0.09%0.04%0.15%0.04%
GBP-0.02%-0.04%0.21%0.04%0.00%0.10%-0.01%
JPY-0.22%-0.24%-0.21%-0.14%-0.20%-0.11%-0.21%
CAD-0.07%-0.09%-0.04%0.14%-0.06%0.03%-0.07%
AUD-0.02%-0.04%-0.00%0.20%0.06%0.10%-0.01%
NZD-0.12%-0.15%-0.10%0.11%-0.03%-0.10%-0.10%
CHF-0.01%-0.04%0.00%0.21%0.07%0.00%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1650 ahead of critical US events

EUR/USD stays in the red near 1.1650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair remains undermined by broad US Dollar strength and a cautious market mood. Traders keenly await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariff powers for further direction. 

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3450, with eyes on US data

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth consecutive day, while trading below 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. Markets remain in a wait-and-see mode before the key US event risks and prefer to hold the US Dollar, which weighs negatively on the pair. The US monthly jobs data and the Supreme Court decision on tariffs are awaited. 

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold flat lines around $4,475; looks to US NFP report for fresh impetus

Gold reverses a modest intraday dip to the $4,453 area, and trades near the top end of its daily range heading into the European session. The upside, however, seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the US Nonfarm Payrolls report later today. The crucial employment details will be looked upon for more cues about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple find key support, reviving rally hopes

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple steadied above key support levels on Friday after being rejected at mid-week resistance zones. The short-term recovery prospects remain intact if the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization hold these support zones.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE risks 100-day EMA fallout as bullish interest fades

Pepe is under extreme selling pressure, trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day, down 1% at press time on Friday. Pepe’s decline following a 72% hike last week suggests a likely profit-booking phase, while on-chain data indicates declining network activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers