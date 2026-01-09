EUR/USD Price Forecast: Stays near 1.1650 with fading momentum

EUR/USD holds ground after five days of losses, trading around 1.1650 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator at 39 (bearish) trends lower, confirming fading momentum rather than oversold conditions.

The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair sits beneath the nine- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the short-term average rolling over at 1.1696 and the 50-day flattening near 1.1680. The crossover structure remains positive, yet the loss of moving-average support keeps the near-term bias fragile.

The EUR/USD pair may navigate the region around the six-week low of 1.1589, set on December 1. A daily close below the first support could expose the next base around 1.1468, the lowest level since August 2025.

On the upside, the initial resistance lies at the crossover at medium- and short-term averages around 1.1680 and 1.1696, respectively. A daily close above the averages would revive the momentum and support the EUR/USD pair to target the three-month high of 1.1808, which was recorded on December 24, followed by the 1.1918, the highest level since June 2021.

EUR/USD: Daily Chart

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% 0.02% 0.22% 0.07% 0.02% 0.12% 0.01% EUR 0.02% 0.04% 0.24% 0.09% 0.04% 0.15% 0.04% GBP -0.02% -0.04% 0.21% 0.04% 0.00% 0.10% -0.01% JPY -0.22% -0.24% -0.21% -0.14% -0.20% -0.11% -0.21% CAD -0.07% -0.09% -0.04% 0.14% -0.06% 0.03% -0.07% AUD -0.02% -0.04% -0.00% 0.20% 0.06% 0.10% -0.01% NZD -0.12% -0.15% -0.10% 0.11% -0.03% -0.10% -0.10% CHF -0.01% -0.04% 0.00% 0.21% 0.07% 0.00% 0.10% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)