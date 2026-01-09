GBP/JPY rises to near 211.30 as Japanese Yen underperforms across the board

The GBP/JPY pair moves higher to near 211.30 during the late Asian trading session on Friday. The pair gains as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers, with ongoing trade tensions between Japan and China offsetting Tokyo’s unexpectedly strong Overall Household Spending data.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.05% 0.25% 0.07% 0.05% 0.14% 0.03% EUR -0.00% 0.05% 0.26% 0.07% 0.05% 0.14% 0.03% GBP -0.05% -0.05% 0.21% 0.02% -0.01% 0.09% -0.03% JPY -0.25% -0.26% -0.21% -0.17% -0.21% -0.13% -0.23% CAD -0.07% -0.07% -0.02% 0.17% -0.04% 0.05% -0.05% AUD -0.05% -0.05% 0.00% 0.21% 0.04% 0.09% -0.04% NZD -0.14% -0.14% -0.09% 0.13% -0.05% -0.09% -0.11% CHF -0.03% -0.03% 0.03% 0.23% 0.05% 0.04% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

This week, China banned the export of so-called dual-use goods, which address both military and civilian purposes, to Japan in response to threats of military action by Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi, if Beijing were to take action against Taiwan, an island democracy that Beijing considers its own territory, ABC News reported.

On Thursday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Nagoya branch manager stated that some firms could be impacted by China's export curb on critical goods, but assured that there won’t be a big negative impact on the region's economy.

Earlier in the day, the Overall Household Spending data for November came in positive at 2.9% Year-on-year (YoY), while it was expected to decline at a moderate of 0.9% after contracting 3% in October.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly stable ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending in November, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Investors will pay close attention to the UK employment data to get fresh cues on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook.