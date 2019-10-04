USD/JPY continues to trade below 107 ahead of US NFP data

- The bearish pressure surrounding the United States (US) Treasury bond yields eases.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below the 99 mark.
- Unemployment in the US is expected to remain steady at 3.7%.
The USD/JPY pair closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory as the JPY continued to find demand with investors fleeing to safer assets amid concerns over a possible recession in the United States. After losing more than 100 pips since Tuesday, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below the 107 handle as participants shift their attention to the critical labour market data from the United States (US). As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on the day at 106.75.
Reflecting the neutral market sentiment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which erased more than 9% since the start of the week, is staying relatively quiet on Friday.
Eyes on employment data
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extended its slide after closing the day below the 99 handle below on Thursday and made it difficult for the pair to stage a recovery. While investors are waiting for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to release the nonfarm payrolls (NFP) figures, the index is down 0.11% on the day at 98.80.
Previewing the employment data, TD Securities analysts noted that they expect the NFP to come in at 150,000 in September following August's disappointing reading of 130,000.
“Reflecting the retrenchment in manufacturing, jobs in the goods sector should stay soft; however, we look for a modest rebound in employment in the services sector," analysts added. "We also note that temporary census hiring for canvassing purposes should continue to boost employment figures this month: we pencil in a 15k increase federal hires.”
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|106.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|107.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.74
|Daily SMA200
|109.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.3
|Previous Daily Low
|106.48
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, consolidating the gains a series of disappointing US figures. US Non-Farm Payrolls carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.
GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
USD/JPY struggles below 107.00 handle, NFP awaited
A late recovery in the US equity markets helped bounce off lows on Thursday. Fed rate cut expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped gains. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Gold up little, lacks follow-through as focus remains on NFP
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Friday, albeit remained well below the overnight swing high to over one-week tops. All eyes remain glued to Friday’s important release of the NFP report.
Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Meager job growth likely – Five EUR/USD scenarios
Fears are growing that American hiring is slowing down – that has already hurt the dollar – but can EUR/USD rise? September's Non-Farm Payrolls report is eyed with fear and may trigger more volatility than normal – breaking the trend of relatively muted reactions.