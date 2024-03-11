USD/JPY continues losing streak on firm bets over BoJ quitting negative rates

- USD/JPY extends losing streak on firm BoJ rate hike bets.
- The revised estimate shows that the Japanese economy accelerated meager by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2023.
- The US Dollar will dance to the tunes of the US Inflation data.
The USD/JPY extends its losing spell for the fifth trading session on Monday. The asset drops 146.70 on broader weakness in the US Dollar and rising expectations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) exiting its expansionary interest rate stance in the March monetary policy meeting.
BoJ policymakers have indicated that a positive wage cycle will continue for a substantial period that will keep inflation sustainably above the desired target of 2%. Investors hope that the BoJ will scrap its Yield Curve Control (YCC) and will shift to policy normalization.
Meanwhile, expectations for the BoJ raising interest rates have also been prompted, as the revised estimate for Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shows that the economy was not in a technical recession in the second half of 2023. The revised estimates show that the economy grew by 0.1% against a degrowth of 0.1% indicated by the preliminary estimates.
On the US Dollar front, the expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates from the June policy meeting remain firm as labor market conditions have cooled down despite upbeat job growth. The United States employers recruited 275K jobs, against expectations of 200K and the prior reading of 229K, downwardly revised from 353K. The Unemployment Rate rose to 3.9% from 3.7%.
Firm expectations for the Fed unwinding its restrictive policy stance for June have built pressure on the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenabck’s value against six major currencies, drops to 102.70.
For further guidance, investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors should note that the soft Average Hourly Earnings data for February, released on Friday, indicates cooling inflation expectations.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|147.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.95
|Daily SMA50
|147.94
|Daily SMA100
|147.64
|Daily SMA200
|146.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.12
|Previous Daily Low
|146.48
|Previous Weekly High
|150.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.48
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
