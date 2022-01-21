USD/JPY consolidates under 114.00, heads for lowest close in a month

- US dollar posts mixt results on Friday ahead of Fed’s week.
- Risk aversion and lower US yields weigh on USD/JPY.
- Pair drops for the second week in a row, next support at 113.50.
After a short-lived recovery, the USD/JPY resumed the downside and dropped to 113.59, reaching a fresh one-week low. It is hovering around 113.70, consolidating weekly losses and on its way to the lowest daily close in a month.
USD/JPY extends slide despite Fed’s expected hikes
The combination of risk aversion across financial markets and lower US yields weighed on the USD/JPY during the week. Momentarily it traded above 115.00 on Tuesday, and then resumed the downside.
If the slide continues, the next key level for USD/JPY is the 113.50 area (last week lows) and then 113.20. The negative momentum for the US dollar could be alleviate with a firm recovery above 114.70.
The key event next week is the FOMC meeting. No change in interest rate is expected on Wednesday but a clear sign of a March hike is seen. “A likely March rate hike has been well communicated, so a "prepare for liftoff" signal will not be market-moving. More important will be guidance on QT as well as the funds rate after March. We don’t expect definitive signals, unfortunately; the next dot plot update is in March. The result could be mixed messages”, warn analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|114.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.97
|Daily SMA50
|114.33
|Daily SMA100
|113.2
|Daily SMA200
|111.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.55
|Previous Daily Low
|113.96
|Previous Weekly High
|115.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.48
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
