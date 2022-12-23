- USD/JPY struggles for a firm intraday direction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses.
- A positive risk tone, widening US-Japan rate differential undermine the JPY and offer support.
- Bulls, however, seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the US PCE data before placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day's rebound from the 131.65 area and touches a three-day high on Friday, though lacks bullish conviction. The pair manages to hold steady around mid-132.00s through the early European session as traders keenly await the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data before placing fresh directional bets.
The Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index is due for release later during the early North American session and will provide fresh cues on inflationary pressures. This, in turn, should play a key role in influencing the next policy move by the Fed and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the US Dollar. Heading into the key data risk, investors prefer to wait on the sidelines, leading to subdued range-bound price action around the USD/JPY pair.
The downside, meanwhile, remains cushioned amid a recovery in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen. Apart from this, a further rise in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by reviving bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, acts as a tailwind for the USD and lends some support to the USD/JPY pair. Against the backdrop of a more hawkish commentary by the Fed last week, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday fueled speculations that the US central bank will have to stick to its hawkish stance to tame inflation.
This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond closer to the monthly top. The resultant widening of the US-Japan rate differential could contribute to driving flows away from the JPY and supports prospects for some meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the Bank of Japan's recent policy tweak, widening the range for fluctuations in the 10-year government bond yield, benefits the JPY and warrants caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have bottomed out.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|132.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.23
|Daily SMA50
|141.49
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|135.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.72
|Previous Daily Low
|131.64
|Previous Weekly High
|138.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds near 1.0600 with eyes on Fed’s favorite inflation and US data
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.0610 as the pair buyers retake control after a two-day losing streak. That said, the major currency pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s cautious mood, as well as the holiday season, during early Friday in Europe.
GBP/USD retreats from 21-HMA inside weekly falling wedge
GBP/USD steps back from intraday high of 1.2058 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair fails to defend the first daily gains in three inside a one-week-old bullish chart formation, namely falling wedge.
Gold braces for US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders below $1,800
Gold price treads water around $1,795 as it struggles to defend the first daily gains in three during Friday’s sluggish trading. In doing so, the precious metal prints mild gains inside a bearish chart formation (discussed below), while waiting for the key US statistics.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.