USD/JPY consolidates in a narrow range around 147.40 ahead of the US UoM confidence data

- USD/JPY oscillates around the 147.33-147.50 region in a narrow trading band.
- BoJ said a pivot would not be considered as long as wage and inflation figures do not meet its forecast.
- US Jobless Claims rose by 220,000 last week from 217,000; Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above the market consensus.
- Market players await the US University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey due on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates its recent gains in a narrow range below the mid-147.00s during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The stronger US dollar (USD) is bolstered by robust US economic data. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, holds above 105.35, near its highest daily close since March. The pair currently trades near 147.45, losing 0.02% on the day.
On Thursday, Japan’s Machinery Orders fell 13% in July from a 5.8% drop in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the figure dropped 1.1% from a 2.7% rise in June. Both figures came in below the market consensus. The downbeat data fails to boost the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid the dovish stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers.
BoJ has stated that a pivot would not be considered as long as wage and inflation figures do not meet its forecast, which keeps the JPY vulnerable against its rivals. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated on Monday in an interview that the central bank could exit its negative interest rate policy when its inflation target of 2% is near and they would have sufficient evidence by the end of the year to evaluate whether interest rates should stay negative. Furthermore, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he will strive to conduct debt management appropriately.
On the USD’s front, the US Department of Labor reported on Thursday that Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8, rose by 220,000 from 217,000 and below the market consensus of 225,000. Additionally, economic data showed that the US economy remains resilient and inflation rebounded in August. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) for August rose by above the market consensus, with the annual rate climbing to 1.5% from 0.8%. The annual Core rate came in at 2.2% from 2.4%. Retail Sales for August increased by 0.6% MoM, exceeding expectations of 0.2%.
The US Dollar (USD) rose on Thursday as strong economic data failed to shift expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep its main interest rate stable next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, believe the Fed will not hike the rate at its September meeting but the odds of a rising rate in November is 35%.
In the absence of the top-tier economic data release from the Japanese docket, the USD/JPY pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics. On Friday, the US Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence survey will be due in the North American session. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|147.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.53
|Daily SMA50
|143.76
|Daily SMA100
|141.7
|Daily SMA200
|137.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.57
|Previous Daily Low
|147.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s
EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump. Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.
Gold steady on Thursday, holds the $1,910 level heading into Friday
Gold taps into $1,910 as Gold finds a break from recent selling pressure. The XAU/USD is still well off the year's highs as inflation concerns ripple through investors. Friday data poised to continue soothing market fears of a potential recession later this year.
Lending platform Genesis to cease crypto services by September 21
The effects of the bear market continue to bring losses to many, be it investors or companies. The newest victim on the block is Digital Currency Group’s Genesis. While the lending platform was already bankrupt as of January this year, the firm is now shuttering all crypto services.
S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%
US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day. Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.