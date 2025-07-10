USD/JPY consolidates around 146.30 as investors seek current status of US-Japan trade talks

- USD/JPY wobbles around 146.30 as investors await fresh headlines regarding US-Japan trade negotiations.
- US President Trump stated earlier that Tokyo restricts buying rice and autos from Washington.
- FOMC minutes show that interest rate cuts would come if tariff-driven inflation proves to be modest.
The USD/JPY pair trades sideways around 146.30 during the European trading session on Thursday. The pair consolidates as investors await fresh news regarding trade talks between the United States (US) and Japan.
Earlier this week, US President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Japan, which will come into effect on August 1. The size of tariffs was lower than what Trump announced at the start of month, while stating that Tokyo behaves stiffly over agriculture imports from Washington and disparity over automotive trade.
“We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure if we're going to make a deal. I doubt it. They're very tough. You have to understand they're very spoiled,” Trump said and warned of 30%-35% tariff rate.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Tuesday that Tokyo would continue negotiations with the US to seek a mutually beneficial trade deal, Reuters reported.
During the European trading session, the US Dollar trades stably as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the June 17-18 policy meeting signaled that members are unlikely to support interest rate cuts in the near term.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly near 97.40.
The Fed minutes indicated that monetary policy adjustments would appropriate later this year if tariff-driven inflation proves to “modest or temporary”.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD holds ground above 1.1700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stays supported as the US Dollar faces headwinds from lingering US tariffs and economic concerns. Attention turns to central bank talks and mid-tier US data for fresh trading impetus.
Crypto market sees $500 million in liquidation as Bitcoin hit record highs amid dovish Fed minutes
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $111,999 on Wednesday amid dovish Fed minutes, fueling wider market optimism. CoinGlass data shows that over $500 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across crypto markets in the past 24 hours.
GBP/USD stays well bid above 1.3600 as US Dollar continues to sag
GBP/USD trades with moderate gains above 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar softens against the Pound Sterling amid growing uncertainty around the impact of Trump's tariffs on the economy and the Fed's interest rate outlook. Fedspeak and US data are awaited.
Gold price builds on steady intraday ascent amid softer USD, trade worries
Gold price is building on the overnight bounce from a one-and-a-half week low and gaining positive traction for the second straight day on Thursday. Investors remain on edge amid uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and their impact on the global economy.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
