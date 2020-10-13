USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains around mid-105s

- USD/JPY looks to close higher after a two-day slump.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 93.50 on Tuesday.
- Risk aversion helps JPY stay resilient against its rivals.
The USD/JPY closed the previous two trading days in the negative territory and lost more than 70 pips during that period. After staying in a consolidation phase during the first half of the day on Tuesday, however, the pair gained traction and advanced to a daily high of 105.64 during the American session. As of writing, USD/JPY was up 0.24% on a daily basis at 105.55.
DXY climbs above 93.50 on Tuesday
Renewed USD strength on Tuesday fueled USD/CAD's recovery. With North American traders returning after a three-day weekend, the US Dollar Index shot higher in the early trading hours of the American session and was last seen gaining 0.57% on a daily basis at 93.57.
The lack of progress in the US coronavirus relief negotiations seems to be causing investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. Reflecting the cautious market mood, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes lose around 0.4% on the day.
Meanwhile, safe-haven flows also help the JPY stay resilient against its rivals and cap USD/JPY's upside for the time being. The only data from the US showed on Tuesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in September edged higher to 1.4% on a yearly basis and came in line with analysts' forecasts.
In the early Asian session on Wednesday, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|105.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.38
|Daily SMA50
|105.79
|Daily SMA100
|106.48
|Daily SMA200
|107.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.8
|Previous Daily Low
|105.24
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
