USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-107.00s

- China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment.
- Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive.
- Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
The USD/JPY pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the previous session's slide to just over two-week lows.
The pair on Tuesday failed to capitalize on its early uptick back closer to 100-day SMA barrier and turned lower for the fourth consecutive session. The initial leg of the intraday downtick was led by a modest intraday US Dollar pullback, further fueled by the disappointing release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index.
Renewed trade optimism remained supportive
The greenback lost some additional ground on reports that an impeachment inquiry will be started against US President Donald Trump. This coupled with Trump's angry rhetoric on China signalled worsening US-China trade relations, which boosted the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and exerted some additional pressure on the major.
The momentarily slipped below the 107.00 round-figure mark, though managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday following reports that China is planning to buy more US farm products as a goodwill gesture ahead of the upcoming high-level trade talks in early-October.
This comes on the back of the recent move by the US to exempt $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from a 25% tariff and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. Fading safe-haven was further reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or once again runs out of the steam at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US, albeit scheduled speeches by influential FOMC member might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|107.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.25
|Daily SMA50
|107.08
|Daily SMA100
|107.89
|Daily SMA200
|109.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.8
|Previous Daily Low
|106.96
|Previous Weekly High
|108.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.48
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD struggling around 1.2450 as political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, just below mid-107.00s
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Forex Today: Trump in trouble, UK parliament is back, trade uncertainty is weighing
US Democrats have announced they will move to impeach President Donald Trump. The move weighed on markets and pushed safe-havens such as the yen higher.