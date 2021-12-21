USD/JPY clings to gains near daily high, around 113.75 region amid risk-on

- USD/JPY regained some traction on Tuesday amid a positive turnaround in the risk sentiment.
- COVID-19 jitters held back bulls from placing aggressive bets amid subdued USD price action.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily high, around the 113.70-75 region.
Following the previous day's subdued price moves, the USD/JPY pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors. A solid recovery in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive turnaround in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the major.
That said, a combination of factors held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and capped gains for the USD/JPY pair. Investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Apart from this, fading hopes of a definitive vote on US President Joe Biden's massive spending bill should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets.
It is worth recalling that US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who is key to Biden’s hopes of passing the investment bill, said on Sunday that he would not support the package. Earlier last week, Biden had admitted that he probably wouldn't be able to push through the bill as quickly as previously expected. The developments dashed hopes of a definitive vote before the end of the year.
Investors might also be reluctant amid absent relevant market=moving economic releases and thin liquidity conditions heading into the end-of-year holiday season. This, in turn, leaves the USD/JPY pair at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|113.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.72
|Daily SMA50
|113.84
|Daily SMA100
|112.05
|Daily SMA200
|110.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.73
|Previous Daily Low
|113.33
|Previous Weekly High
|114.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.14
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Defending 100-DMA is critical for bulls amid Omicron woes, thin trading
Gold price attempts a bounce as US Treasury yields pause their rebound. Improving mood dents the US dollar, as investors reassess Omicron risks. Gold bulls remain hopeful while the 100-DMA support holds.
Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a falling wedge pattern that suggests an 18% uptrend to $111.41 is likely upon breakout. In some cases, AXS could provide a buying opportunity at $79.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.