USD/JPY clings to gains near 149.00 ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims data

- USD/JPY trades firmly around 149.00 ahead of the US data-jammed New York session.
- Initial Jobless Claims are expected to have risen to 235K from the prior reading of 231K.
- BoJ officials argued in favor of raising interest rates further in the near term.
The USD/JPY pair holds onto gains near the 20-day high around 149.00 during the early North American session on Thursday. The pair demonstrates strength as the US Dollar trades firmly ahead of the United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending September 20, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near 97.85.
The impact of the US Initial Jobless Claims data would be significant for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook, as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have expressed concerns over slowing job demand.
The US Department of Labour is expected to show that the number of individuals seeking jobless benefits for the first time rose to 235K from the prior reading of 231K.
In Thursday’s session, investors will also focus on the Durable Goods Orders for August, and revised Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data.
Though the US Dollar remains underpinned against the Japanese Yen (JPY), the latter is outperforming its other peers as minutes of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) July policy meeting have shown that most officials supported the need to tighten the monetary policy further as inflation remains higher and the US-Japan trade deal has diminished economic uncertainty.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|0.20%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.17%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|GBP
|-0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.24%
|-0.23%
|-0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|-0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.23%
|0.17%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.23%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.18%
|AUD
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.34%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.14%
|-0.23%
|-0.06%
|-0.34%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.04%
|-0.17%
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
