- USD/JPY gained traction for the second straight day amid resurgent USD demand.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped gains for the major.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The USD/JPY pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 128.00 mark, just a few pips below a near two-week high.
The US dollar made a solid comeback from over a one-month low touched on Monday amid a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt, Waller backed a 50 bps rate hike for several meetings until inflation eases back toward the central bank’s goal. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the worsening global economic outlook benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and capped the upside for the USD/JPY pair. Investors remain sceptical that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. The worries were further fueled by the official Chinese PMIs, showing that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors remained in contraction territory in May.
This, along with concerns that the global supply chain disruption would push consumer prices even higher, tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. This was evident from a sea of red across the global equity markets, which, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|127.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.74
|Daily SMA50
|126.72
|Daily SMA100
|121.11
|Daily SMA200
|116.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.83
|Previous Daily Low
|126.95
|Previous Weekly High
|128.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.36
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
