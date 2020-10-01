USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness

- USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory on Thursday.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher.
- Greenback struggles to find demand after US data releases.
The USD/JPY pair edged modestly higher in the early American session and rose to a fresh daily high of 105.63. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 105.61.
Risk flows hurt JPY on Thursday
Despite the broad-based USD weakness, the risk-on market environment seems to be weighing on the safe-haven JPY and helping USD/JPY gain traction. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.85% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes could open the day decisively higher on Thursday. A rally in US stocks in the second half of the day is likely to allow USD/JPY to preserve its bullish momentum.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying in the negative territory near 93.70, limiting the pair's potential upside for the time being.
The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 1.6% on a yearly basis in August.
Other data from the US revealed that Personal Income fell 2.7% in August and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 36,000 to 837,000 in the week ending September 26th.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will release the Manufacturing PMI data for September.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|105.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.56
|Daily SMA50
|105.79
|Daily SMA100
|106.63
|Daily SMA200
|107.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.8
|Previous Daily Low
|105.4
|Previous Weekly High
|105.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|104
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
