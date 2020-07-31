USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.00 after mixed US data

- USD/JPY pair gained traction in the early American session.
- US Dollar Index continues to have a tough time climbing above 93.00.
- Personal Spending in the US rose more than expected in June.
The USD/JPY pair extended its daily rebound in the early American session and touched a fresh daily high of 105.20. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on a daily basis at 105.13.
DXY rises modestly following US data dump
The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday that Personal Spending in June increased by 5.6% and came in slightly better than the market expectation of 5.5%. On a negative note, however, Personal Income declined by 1.1% in the same period. Finally, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index edged lower to 0.9% on a yearly basis.
Later in the session, the ISM Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) stretched higher with the initial reaction to the mixed US data and helped the pair preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, the DXY is posting small daily gains at 92.97.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still down 1% on the day and USD/JPY's upside could remain limited if T-bond yields fail to stage a rebound in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|104.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.69
|Daily SMA50
|107.25
|Daily SMA100
|107.57
|Daily SMA200
|108.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.3
|Previous Daily Low
|104.68
|Previous Weekly High
|107.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.68
|Previous Monthly High
|109.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.