USD/JPY climbs back closer to multi-month tops, 107.00 mark remains in sight

- A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- The upbeat economic outlook weighed on the safe-haven JPY and extended some support.
- A modest uptick in the USD provided an additional boost ahead of the US macro releases.
The USD/JPY pair held on its intraday gains through the early European session on Wednesday and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 106.85 region.
Following the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of the 107.00 mark, or over six-month tops, the pair caught fresh bids and was supported by a combination of factors. A fresh leg up in the equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, a modest US dollar uptick assisted the USD/JPY pair to regain positive traction.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by optimism that a massive US fiscal spending plan will energise the global economic recovery. This, along with the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations, continued boosting investors' confidence and remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade forced investors to price in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Adding to this, expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic underpinned the USD and extended some additional support to the USD/JPY pair.
However, retreating US Treasury bond yields might hold bullish traders from placing fresh bets and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair amid slightly overbought conditions. Hence, it remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or struggle to conquer the 107.00 mark as the focus now shifts to the US macro releases for a fresh impetus.
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The data, along with the US bond yields, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|106.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.54
|Daily SMA50
|104.48
|Daily SMA100
|104.43
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.96
|Previous Daily Low
|106.68
|Previous Weekly High
|106.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
