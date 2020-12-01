USD/JPY bulls rejected hard as greenback slides further into the abyss

- USD/JPY bulls denied as the greenback suffers another blow.
- The yen is an attractive safe haven into an uncertain December for stock markets.
- Yen long positioning has bounced back and spot is firming also.
USD/JPY is trading at 104.35 between a range of 104.18 and 104.57, flat on the day following a partial round-turn with the highs being strongly rejected.
Stock markets have been buoyed by positive US data and signs that the first coronavirus vaccinations could be administered by the end of the year.
Risk assets have benefitted despite an acceleration of the pandemic and the US dollar has plummeted well away from the 92 level in the DXY yet again.
Eyes on the Fed and USD
The DXY is now trading at 91.30 and in a new lower-low, the lowest levels since April 2018.
This was a move telegraphed in yesterday's analysis of the DXY which forecasted a downside extension and a potential new bearish trend:
The focus will soon turn to the US Federal Reserve where further easing is expected to help the economy through what is likely to be a horrid winter of rising coronavirus deaths.
The prospects of an easier Fed have seen net short USD positions climb last week, consistent with the soft tone of the greenback in the spot market.
''That said,'' analysts at Rabobank explains, ''despite the positive vaccine news and the perception that the Fed will lean on the yield curve if necessary, it is possible that risk appetite could be kept in check by the realisation that economic data are likely to worsen before they improve.
Continued delays over US fiscal stimulus is also a dampener on risk appetite.''
US stock sin focus and vaccine hopes
The US stock market will be a driver in forex and the uncertain outlook as been discussed in this week's S&P 500 Index forecast as follows:
Ultimately, coronavirus vaccine news will be in the spotlight and Pfizer Inc PFE on Tuesday said it had asked for emergency European Union authorization of its vaccine, taking it closer to launch following a similar move in the United States last month, Reuters reported.
Reuters also reported that ''Moderna Inc MRNA applied for US authorization on Monday after full results from the late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.
'We believe the rally can continue, with the current pipeline of expected vaccine rollouts, in line with our central scenario of widespread availability in the second quarter of 2021' said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global WealthManagement in Zurich.''
China is bouncing back, helping risk appetite
In other news which has been welcomed by markets is that a business survey showed activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November.
Expected to print close to October’s 53.5, around a 3-year high, the Markit Manufacturing PMIs arrived at 54.9 beats 53.5 expected and 53.6 prior, 10-year highs.
Yen longs jumping back
The analysts at Rabobank explained that ''after the previous week’s fall, JPY net long positions bounced back almost to their early November high which was the strongest level since 2016.
Lower interest rates in other G10 countries could be forcing domestic investors to re-evaluate domestic Japanese .''
The yen will continue to act as a safe haven so long as Japan avoids a bad second wave and the scope for growth to be faster than 2% in both 2021 and 2022 is high and no worse than most of its G-7 peers.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|104.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.41
|Daily SMA50
|104.91
|Daily SMA100
|105.47
|Daily SMA200
|106.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.4
|Previous Daily Low
|103.83
|Previous Weekly High
|104.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.68
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!