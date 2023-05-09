USD/JPY bulls cross 135.00 as BoJ’s Ueda defends monetary policy inaction, yields rise

- USD/JPY picks up bids to portray three-day winning streak.
- Japan’s household spending drops the most since March 2022, real wages ease too.
- BoJ Governor Ueda said to defy any pre-set mind while setting monetary policy.
- Yields improve amid mixed US signals, focus on banking, US CPI.
USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 135.30, up for the third consecutive day, as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda defends easy money policy as markets in Tokyo open for Tuesday. Adding strength to the risk-barometer pair could be the comments from Japan’s Finance Minister (FinMin) Shunichi Suzuki, as well as broadly firmer US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
BoJ’s Ueda said, “Our scheduled review won't have any pre-set idea in mind on specific monetary policy move.” The policymaker also added that the BoJ will take necessary policy action at each meeting, with an eye on financial and price developments, even while conducting the review. On the other hand, Japan FinMin Suzuki confirmed that the nation’s financial system is stable.
Elsewhere, Japan’s Household Spending marked the biggest fall since March 2022 with -1.9% YoY figure for March, versus the expected +0.4% and prior +1.6%. Further, the nation’s Inflation Adjusted (Real) Wages for the said month also eased to -2.9% YoY during the said month compared to -2.4% market forecasts and -2.9% previous readings.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends the previous day’s rebound amid firmer yields and mixed signals surrounding inflation and banking conditions. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose in the last three consecutive days to 3.51% at the latest whereas the US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data jumped to one-week high the previous day. Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) quarterly bank loan survey showed tighter standards and weaker demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to large and middle-market firms, as well as small firms, over the first quarter.
It’s worth noting that Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said, “It is too early to say what the next policy move will be,” while explaining that there were a lot of uncertainties regarding the impact of credit tightening on the economy. However, Reuters came out with news suggesting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s personal reaching out to business and financial leaders to explain the "catastrophic" impact a US default on its debt would have on the U.S. and global economies, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Amid these plays, markets remain divided but defend the latest US Dollar rebound ahead of the key Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, up for publishing on Wednesday.
Technical analysis
A clear rebound from the 21-DMA and a six-week-old ascending support line, respectively near 134.50 and 133.90, redirects USD/JPY buyers toward the 200-DMA resistance of around 137.00 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|135.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.49
|Daily SMA50
|133.86
|Daily SMA100
|132.82
|Daily SMA200
|137.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.3
|Previous Daily Low
|134.64
|Previous Weekly High
|137.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.5
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.