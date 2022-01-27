USD/JPY: Bulls cheer firmer yields, hawkish Fed to approach 115.00, US GDP eyed

- USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh weekly top, jumped the most in 14 days post-Fed.
- US T-bond yields printed heaviest daily jump in three weeks after Fed matched upbeat market expectations.
- Japan reports record daily covid infections, BOJ also accepts Omicron fears.
- Advance readings of US Q4 GDP, Durable Goods Orders will be watched for fresh impulse, risk catalysts are important too.
USD/JPY justifies hawkish Fed showdown while taking the bids near 114.75, up 0.15% intraday to refresh weekly top as Tokyo opens for Thursday.
The yen pair rose the most in three weeks after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) matched hawkish expectations by the market as it flagged interest rate hikes amid inflation woes.
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept benchmark interest rates and tapering targets intact during Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. However, the interesting part from the Monetary Policy Statement was, “The Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.”
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also spoke in sync with the hawkish signals from the US central bank while saying, “There’s plenty of room to raise rates.” Though, his comments like, “The rate-hike path would depend on incoming data and noted that it is ‘impossible’ to predict,” seemed to have probed the USD/JPY bulls afterward before the latest run-up.
Read: Fed Quick Analysis: Three dovish moves boost stocks, why more could come, why the dollar could rise
It’s worth noting that the US warning to scrap Nordstorm 2 oil pipeline deal with Russia if it invades Ukraine and the record high covid numbers in Japan are likely to act as immediate challenges for the risk appetite and the USD/JPY pair.
“Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases hit yet another record of over 70,000 on Wednesday as the more transmissible Omicron variant continues its rapid spread in Tokyo and elsewhere,” said Kyodo News.
Talking about the data, US housing numbers improved in December whereas Japan’s Foreign Bond Investment shrunk to negative and the Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks reversed the previous contraction with ¥10.2B level.
Against this backdrop, US equities and commodities remained on the back foot, except for oil, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in three weeks, up eight basis points (bps) to 1.87% by the end of Wednesday’s North American session. That said, the US T-bond yields stay firmer around 1.87% while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, risk catalysts like Ukraine-Russia tussles and Sino-American tensions, not to forget virus woes, may play a notable role to direct short-term USD/JPY moves but major attention will be given to the first readings of the US Q4 GDP and Durable Goods Orders for December.
Read: US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar, already buoyed by Russia
Technical analysis
USD/JPY pair’s daily closing beyond a three-week-old resistance line, now support near 114.15, directs the quote towards the mid-month top of 115.06.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|114.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.82
|Daily SMA50
|114.31
|Daily SMA100
|113.36
|Daily SMA200
|111.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.69
|Previous Daily Low
|113.78
|Previous Weekly High
|115.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.6
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide on hawkish Powell comments, trades below 1.1250
EUR/USD holds lower ground after Fed directed bears to five-week low. Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of two-month-old.Buyers remain cautious until refreshing the 2022 peak, 61.8% FE will challenge bears past 1.1185.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, monthly support test bears post-Fed
GBP/USD battles key supports as sellers poke 1.3460 during early Thursday. The cable pair broke the 200-SMA following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish verdicts. However, clear trading beneath the same becomes necessary to convince the bears.
Gold: Bears take profits, bulls look to $1,830
Gold is virtually flat in Tokyo following market volatility overnight. Jerome Powell surprised markets with a hawkish pivot, commenting that the Fed could raise rates at every meeting if need be. The focus is on a significant correction back towards $1,830.
Cardano price struggles with recovery as ADA bulls confront challenges ahead
Cardano price is struggling to lift prices higher although selling pressure eased. ADA may continue to be sealed in a consolidation chart pattern as the token confronts stiff resistances ahead while the buyers attempt to target higher levels.
What is the net effect on the dollar?
For currencies, chart-reading has been a total dud for the past few days. It’s possible a trader looking at 30-minute charts and a holding period of 15 minutes could make gains, but those of us aiming to take a daily bite out of a longer trend are screwed.