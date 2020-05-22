USD/JPY bounces off lows, moves back above mid-107.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Escalating US-China tensions benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on USD/JPY.
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand extended some support and helped limit any deeper losses.
  • Traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough 50-day SMA before placing any bullish bets.

The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session, albeit has managed to recover around 30-35 pips from daily swing lows to the 107.30 region.

The pair continued with its struggle to decisively break through the 50-day SMA barrier near the 107.85-90 region and witnessed some intraday selling on the last trading day of the week. Concerns over worsening US-China relations weighed on investors' sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen, which exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.

Meanwhile, the pair had a rather muted reaction to the outcome of an unscheduled Bank of Japan meeting earlier this Friday. However, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand extended some support and seemed to be the only factor behind the USD/JPY pair's intraday bounce from the lower end of a three-day-old trading range support near the 107.30 region.

It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the attempted bounce or remains capped below the mentioned hurdle in the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.58
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 107.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.05
Daily SMA50 107.9
Daily SMA100 108.44
Daily SMA200 108.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.85
Previous Daily Low 107.49
Previous Weekly High 107.77
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

