- USD/JPY on the backfoot with coronavirus updates sending investors to the sidelines, booking some profits.
- Political uncertainty is unfolding in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s financial records.
USD/JPY is a touch soft in the open of Tokyo, weighed by the prior bearish session which took the cross down from a high of 107.40 to 107.10.
The US dollar was mostly firmer, outperforming as the G10s as the US COVID-19 cases are starting to worry investors, seeing US stocks crumble, albeit recovering from their lows of the session into the close.
More on Wall Street here: Wall Street Close: NASDAQ outpaces its comrades again.
More on COVID-19 here: COVID-19 update: Second waves yet to cause market distress.
Meanwhile, there are nerves around it being election-year with political uncertainty unfolding in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s financial records alarming investors.
The US Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s claim for absolute immunity in shielding his corporate and personal tax returns.
Trade war tensions between the US and China, as well as the HK dispute, are also simmering away which are keeping investors in their toes.
As for US data, the US weekly initial filings for jobless benefits of 1.314m were lower than estimated (est. 1.375mn).
Continuing claims were better as well, in at 18.06mn (est. 18.75mn).
Analysts at Westpac explained that there is "speculation that the increase in COVID case counts and resultant restrictions will lead to an increase in claims in coming weeks."
In recent news today, it is reported that the Japan government likely to slightly revise up economic assessment in the July report, according to government officials.
USD/JPY outlook
The higher-yielding plays in the yen were in the crosses while 107.10 supports vs the greenback. A break here opens risk towards 106.70, the weekly Kijun and monthly Tankan.
USD/JPY Forecast: Still searching for direction
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.