- USD/JPY bulls are pressured still ahead of this week's central banks.
- The Fed and BoJ will be eyed for the week ahead.
USD/JPY fell from 143.69 at the end of the week to score a low of 142.83 as the greenback moved down slightly on Friday but registered a gain for the week as traders remain of the view that the US Federal Reserve will stick to an aggressive path when it hikes interest rates this week.
The US dollar found some support when consumer sentiment improved moderately in September. The University of Michigan's preliminary September reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 60.0 in September. The greenback's DXY's index that measured it against a basket of currencies fell 0.1% on the day to 109.68. It reached a two-decade high of 110.79 earlier this month. For the week, it was up 0.6%, and it is up about 15% for the year so far. The markets are in anticipation that the Fed will hike by 75-basis-points with there being some chance of a 100-bps increase.
Other than the Fed, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its accommodative stance at its meeting on Sept. 21-22 it has commonly communicated that it has no intention of raising rates or tweaking its dovish policy guidance to prop up the yen. Meanwhile, analysts at Rabobank have argued that USD/JPY 140 could be problematic for Japan, which imports a substantial proportion of its energy.
''However, it is often the pace and volatility around currency movements that prove more worrisome for policy makers rather than a certain level. Either way the dip back towards 142.00 this week will be welcomed by Japanese officials. That said, it is our view that USD strength will sustain for some months yet. It is also possible that the BoJ will maintain loose policy settings into next year. This suggests scope for USD/JPY to head higher in the coming months. A move to 150 can not be ruled out.''
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|142.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.65
|Daily SMA50
|137.59
|Daily SMA100
|134.79
|Daily SMA200
|126.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.7
|Previous Daily Low
|142.83
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.66
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
